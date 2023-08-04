JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $315.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

CAT traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.16. 2,693,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.90. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

