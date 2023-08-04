JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $53.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 5,016,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,213. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 56.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 68.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 881,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 369,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.