JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

