Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $25,182.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.