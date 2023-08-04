Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 3,333,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $457,248 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.