K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Up 16.7%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 158,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 207,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.13.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

