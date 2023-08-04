Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

KLTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 362,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,968. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.83% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. On average, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 283.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 177.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

