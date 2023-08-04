Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.94. 95,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.88. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.03. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.64 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

