Kck Ltd. Has $41.21 Million Stock Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Kck Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,715,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,670 shares during the period. Sight Sciences accounts for about 61.2% of Kck Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kck Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sight Sciences worth $41,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGHT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 11,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

