Kennametal Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 114,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

