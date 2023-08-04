Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE KW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 574,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

