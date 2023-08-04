Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 1,067,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.87.
Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Kennedy-Wilson
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 507,138 shares during the period.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
