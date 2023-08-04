Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 16,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,156. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
