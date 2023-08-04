Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 16,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,156. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Key Tronic by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.