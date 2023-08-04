KeyCorp Comments on Trane Technologies plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

TT stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

