KeyCorp Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $217.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.