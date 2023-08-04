KeyCorp Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.53.

Westlake stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

