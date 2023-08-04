KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.08.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $554.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

