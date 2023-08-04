KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. 1,140,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,320. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

