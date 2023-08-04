KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $12.72 on Friday, hitting $243.42. 3,602,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.44. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.