KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,504 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 908.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 20,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $189.34. 1,435,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

