KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.70. 456,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,184. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

