Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price target on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Kidoz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -1.50.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

