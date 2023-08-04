Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 8,957 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $14,779.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,348.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 726.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 73.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.