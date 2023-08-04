Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. 11,428,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,462. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

