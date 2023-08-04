Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. 11,428,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,462. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.