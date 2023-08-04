Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Kinnevik Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74.
About Kinnevik
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
See Also
