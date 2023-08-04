KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $14.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KREF opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 408.95 and a quick ratio of 408.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -131.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.