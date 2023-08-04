KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 351.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $502.33 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

