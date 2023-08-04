KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $455.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 0.6 %

KLA stock opened at $502.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after acquiring an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.