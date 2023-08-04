Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 239,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after buying an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,015,012. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

