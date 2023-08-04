Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 1.3%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €15.90 ($17.47) and last traded at €16.18 ($17.78). Approximately 18,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.40 ($18.02).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €18.72 and a 200-day moving average of €18.61.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.