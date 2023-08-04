KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. KOK has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $126,124.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,096.98 or 1.00071088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00946743 USD and is up 11.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $131,131.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

