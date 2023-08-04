Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Kontoor Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 677,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

