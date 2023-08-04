Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $38.64. 31,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,641. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $804.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Barclays PLC increased its position in Koppers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

