Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,240 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy makes up 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.93% of Kosmos Energy worth $134,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 308,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 6,889,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,124. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.