Kraft Asset Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 192,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 111,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 196,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.08. 4,104,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,125,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

