Kraft Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Transocean Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,275,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

