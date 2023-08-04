KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0.7%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.69. 2,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

