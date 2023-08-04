KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

KVHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

See Also

