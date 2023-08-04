Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $39.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,037,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205,193 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

