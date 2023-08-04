L Lynn Smull Sells 28,496 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $47,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 769,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gevo Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,997.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gevo by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gevo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
