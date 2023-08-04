L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Boosts Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 613.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,057. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

