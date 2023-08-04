LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $52.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $451.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 91,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

