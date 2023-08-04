Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.