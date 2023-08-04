Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
