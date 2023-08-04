Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.3 %

LEG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 847,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,049. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,688,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

