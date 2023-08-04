Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.30.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 188,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Leidos by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

