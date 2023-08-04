Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $127.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 858,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Leidos by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

