LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.0-197.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.59 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

