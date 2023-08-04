Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $376.57

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $376.57 and last traded at $376.35, with a volume of 6250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.92.

Lennox International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,696,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

