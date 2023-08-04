Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

