Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Leslie’s has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

